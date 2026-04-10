Trade BW Offshore - BWO CFD

What is BW Offshore (BWO)?

BW Offshore is a company specializing in the ownership, operation, and leasing of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels. These vessels are used in the offshore oil and gas industry to process and store hydrocarbons extracted from subsea reservoirs. The company provides integrated solutions that support the production phase of offshore oil fields, enabling the extraction and processing of oil and gas in deepwater and harsh environments. BW Offshore's fleet includes several FPSOs deployed globally, serving various oil and gas projects. The company operates across multiple regions, including West Africa, South America, and Asia, contributing to the development and management of offshore energy resources. BW Offshore's services encompass vessel management, maintenance, and engineering support, aiming to ensure operational efficiency and safety. The company's expertise lies in adapting FPSO technology to meet the specific requirements of different offshore fields, addressing challenges related to environmental conditions and production demands.

BW Offshore Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns as BW Offshore currently trades at kr52.1. Its price has spanned from kr49.9 to kr52.1 during the session, with a daily change of -0.1934%.

FAQ: BW Offshore (BWO)

What is the current price of BWO stock?

The latest price for BW Offshore is kr52.1.

Does BWO pay dividends?

BW Offshore pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does BWO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BW Offshore does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is BWO best known for?

BW Offshore is most famous for its floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels.

What assets are typically shown together with BWO?

Commonly shown alongside BWO: York Space Systems, Inc., Geron, Viscofan