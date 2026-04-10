Trade Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC - AMSU CFD

What is Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMSU)?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company specializing in the development and manufacture of advanced wound care products and biomaterials. The company focuses on providing solutions for healthcare professionals and patients, emphasizing innovation in wound management and tissue repair. Its product portfolio includes a range of dressings, surgical products, and regenerative medicine materials designed to support healing processes. Advanced Medical Solutions Group operates through various subsidiaries and serves markets globally, addressing both acute and chronic wound care needs. The company invests in research and development to enhance product efficacy and expand its offerings in the medical sector. It collaborates with healthcare providers and institutions to improve clinical outcomes and patient care. The firm maintains regulatory compliance across its manufacturing processes and markets its products in multiple regions, contributing to its position within the medical devices industry.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market fluctuations with Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC trading at £2.11211. The intraday range extends from £2.03294 up to £2.12786, with a daily change of +4.4335%.

FAQ: Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMSU)

What is the current price of AMSU stock?

The current trading price is £2.11211.

Does AMSU pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AMSU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners or distributors.

What is AMSU best known for?

The company is most famous for its advanced wound care and surgical products.

What assets are typically shown together with AMSU?

Commonly shown alongside AMSU: Sunac China, Repligen Corp, CarGurus