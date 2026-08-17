The Hindenburg omen is a market-breadth signal that some traders use to spot periods when stock markets may be more vulnerable to a decline. Market breadth looks at how many stocks are taking part in a market move. In this case, the signal focuses on whether a large number of stocks are making new highs and new lows at the same time.

Takeaways The Hindenburg omen is a market-breadth signal linked to possible stock market weakness.

It appears when an unusually high number of stocks make both new highs and new lows.

It also needs the wider index to be in an uptrend, with breadth momentum turning negative.

The idea is that mixed market internals can point to a divided or less stable market.

The signal has a high false-signal rate, cited as up to 80% in some analyses, and remains widely debated.

A triggered signal is often considered active for around 30 trading days, depending on the definition used.

It is a context warning, not a precise timing tool.

Understanding the Hindenburg omen

The Hindenburg Omen is a technical signal based on market breadth. It looks for conditions that may appear before a sharp stock market decline. Named after the 1937 airship disaster, it was popularised by analyst Jim Miekka.

Unlike a chart pattern on one market, the Hindenburg Omen looks at the internal health of a wider index, such as the NYSE. This makes it a market-wide signal rather than a signal for a single share, index or CFD market.

The logic is based on division beneath the surface. In a broad uptrend, many stocks would usually be expected to rise together. The omen appears when a large number of stocks reach new highs and new lows at the same time. This can suggest that some parts of the market are still rising, while others are already weakening.

That split does not mean a crash will follow. It simply points to conditions that some traders view as less stable, especially when other indicators also show weakness. The Hindenburg Omen is a market-wide breadth warning, not a single-instrument pattern. It describes conditions of possible instability, not a guaranteed crash.

Hindenburg omen at a glance

Point What it means Signal type Market-breadth indicator Main input New 52-week highs and new 52-week lows Common market NYSE, although definitions can vary Typical active period Around 30 trading days Main use Risk awareness and market context Main limitation Frequent false signals

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The Hindenburg Omen criteria

Several conditions usually need to appear on the same day for an omen to be flagged. Exact definitions vary, but a common version includes the following.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Both new highs and new lows are elevated. The number of stocks making new 52-week highs and the number making new lows both exceed a threshold, often around 2.2% of issues.

The number of stocks making new 52-week highs and the number making new lows both exceed a threshold, often around 2.2% of issues. The index is in an uptrend. The index is above a longer-term reference point, such as where it was 50 trading days earlier, so the split in breadth appears within a rising market.

The index is above a longer-term reference point, such as where it was 50 trading days earlier, so the split in breadth appears within a rising market. Breadth momentum is negative. A breadth measure such as the McClellan oscillator is negative, suggesting that market internals have weakened.

A breadth measure such as the McClellan oscillator is negative, suggesting that market internals have weakened. New highs are not excessive. New highs are not more than roughly twice the new lows, so the market is more evenly split rather than strongly led by rising stocks.

New highs are not more than roughly twice the new lows, so the market is more evenly split rather than strongly led by rising stocks. A single signal is often treated with caution. Many analysts look for a cluster of omens within a few weeks before giving the warning more weight.

The Hindenburg Omen is best seen as a warning signal, not a prediction. Its criteria highlight potential weakness beneath the surface of a rising market, but they don’t guarantee a downturn. Traders often use it alongside other indicators, risk-management tools and wider market analysis.

How to identify the Hindenburg omen

Identifying the Hindenburg omen means checking the conditions against broad market data. In practice, most traders use charting platforms or data tools that calculate the signal automatically.

Checking the conditions

The signal relies on exchange-wide data, including:

New 52-week highs

New 52-week lows

The direction of the wider index

A breadth oscillator, such as the McClellan oscillator.

Because these inputs are not always easy to track manually, many traders rely on tools that test the rules and mark a signal when the conditions align. Once triggered, a signal is often treated as valid for roughly 30 trading days. Some definitions also look at whether breadth momentum stays negative during that period.

Looking for clusters

A single omen can appear without much market impact. For that reason, analysts often look for two or more signals within a roughly 30–36-day window. Some also wait for the index to move below a key average before treating the warning as more meaningful. This extra confirmation can reduce noise, although it does not remove the risk of false signals.

Using the Hindenburg omen in trading

The Hindenburg omen is best understood as a risk flag, not a direct trade trigger.

As a caution signal

Some traders use an active omen, especially a cluster, as a prompt to review risk. That could mean checking current exposure, tightening risk controls or watching for clearer signs of weakness. This does not mean the signal should be used on its own to short the market. Acting on a single omen has often led to false alarms. The signal points to possible elevated risk, not a certain decline.

With confirmation

Because the Hindenburg omen is unreliable on its own, some traders wait for price confirmation before giving it more weight.

For example, they may look for:

A break below a key support level.

A move below a moving average.

Weakening breadth across other indicators.

A broader change in trend.

The Hindenburg omen in context: its mixed record

The Hindenburg omen gets attention because it has appeared before some major market declines. Its wider record, however, is mixed.

Where it has drawn attention Clusters of omens have appeared before some significant historical declines. This is one reason the signal often attracts interest when it appears in market commentary. It can also be useful as a reminder to look beyond the headline index level and check whether the wider market is still moving together.

Where it falls short Many Hindenburg omen signals have also appeared without any major decline following. The signal is known for a high false-positive rate, cited by some sources as up to 80%. Critics argue that when a signal combines several conditions, some overlap with later declines can happen by chance. This is why the Hindenburg omen is usually treated as a probabilistic warning at best, rather than a reliable forecast.

Common mistakes and how to avoid them

There are a few common mistakes to avoid when using the Hindenburg Omen. The main one is treating it as a standalone signal.

Relying on one signal. A single omen reading can appear without leading to a meaningful decline. Waiting for a cluster can reduce noise, but it doesn’t make the signal reliable.

A single omen reading can appear without leading to a meaningful decline. Waiting for a cluster can reduce noise, but it doesn’t make the signal reliable. Treating it as a crash prediction. The omen points to conditions that may be less stable. It doesn’t predict a crash, and most signals aren’t followed by major declines.

The omen points to conditions that may be less stable. It doesn’t predict a crash, and most signals aren’t followed by major declines. Ignoring confirmation. Acting before price confirms weakness can mean reacting to a false alarm. Confirmation from price, trend or other indicators can help put the signal into context.

Acting before price confirms weakness can mean reacting to a false alarm. Confirmation from price, trend or other indicators can help put the signal into context. Overriding a sound plan. Changing a trading plan because of one widely discussed signal can lead to unnecessary changes in exposure. The Hindenburg Omen is only one input, and should be considered alongside broader analysis and risk management.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This content is provided for general information and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage can amplify both profits and losses. Standard stop-loss orders aren’t guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-loss orders incur a fee if activated.

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